EmitBio hires James Pearson to head global PR

DURHAM, NC: EmitBio has named James Pearson, formerly head of comms at Spire Global, as head of global public relations. He started in the role on Monday.

In the newly created position, Pearson is reporting to EmitBio executive chairman Neal Hunter and is charged with building global awareness of the company, its scientific products and industry experts. Pearson said that his appointment is part of EmitBio’s strategic effort to reach new audiences that will benefit its alternative COVID-19 treatment.

He plans to focus on trade and regional press to get the word out about successful clinical trials and investments, as well as earned broadcast media coverage.

The life sciences company uses LED lights for therapeutic treatments to kill the coronavirus in human patients with in-home treatments. The company is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for emergency-use authorization of its hand-held device.

EmitBio stated that in clinical trials, subjects having mild to moderate COVID-19 infections experienced a more than 99.9% reduction in MERS-CoV viral load with energy doses proven safe to human tissue in a controlled laboratory. Researchers conducted the tests with a technology that shines a light on the back of the throats of people with the virus, administering two five-minute sessions, conducted within one week.

The company asserted that the device has been effective in killing every variant strain. EmitBio stated its research has shown treatment can inactivate the virus before it infect cells, inhibit viral growth after infection and boost the body’s immune response.

EmitBio parent company KNOW Bio, created in 2015, received $30 million in investment capital from Jim Goodnight’s Reedy Creek Investments.

Previously, Pearson headed communications for Spire Global, which operates an international fleet of remote satellites and uses satellite data and algorithms to provide maritime, aviation and weather tracking. Pearson left the company on March 15. Spire did not comment on the status of its head of global communications position.

Earlier in his career, he was a communications executive for Shazam, Updater and Grooveshark. He also served as director of communications at Audible, the digital audiobooks company, and Amazon, which acquired Audible in 2008. Pearson’s first job was working for Oprah Winfrey and then for filmmaker John Hughes.