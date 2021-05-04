PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Rosie Harrold, Havas Just::

Described by colleagues as a dynamic change-maker, and by clients as a visionary leader, Harrold's strategic thinking and creativity has generated clear business benefits. In six months at Havas, she has contributed more than £250,000 of organic growth to the business through her leadership and new business skills. She manages more than 15 people and revenue of more than £3m, and also oversees 'non-client' responsibilities including mental wellbeing support and green initiatives.

Nominator says: "Rosie may have joined Havas Just during lockdown, but it's hard to imagine a more positive impact on our culture and client business"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

I love the variety of skills needed. It’s rare to find an industry where you’re so heavily involved in insights analysis, strategy and creative, but it’s that breadth of work that keeps me excited.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

I moved to Havas Just:: from my previous agency last June and started my role virtually. I quickly realised just how important it is to get to know your teammates as people as well as colleagues, and learnt a lot about how to build these relationships over a screen.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

I work in healthcare communications, and as we reflect on how people responded to public health messaging throughout the pandemic it will be fascinating to see the points at which behaviour change was successfully (or unsuccessfully!) applied. Behavioural science is such an exciting and relevant area for our industry, and one I think we’ll learn a lot about from the pandemic, particularly when considering about how to encourage vaccination drives etc. in the future. Thinking more broadly, like a lot of other industries, we’re already seeing a huge cultural shift in how companies approach flexible working.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

It’s a love/hate relationship, but I’d have to say Instagram. Having a feed so perfectly tailored to my interests is a great way to switch off but becomes a real time suck.

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

The Guardian, specifically for the human-focussed reporting of long reads. Its 'Today in Focus' podcast is my go-to listen on a morning walk.