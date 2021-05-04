Intimate apparel brand Harper Wilde selects Diffusion as PR AOR

LOS ANGELES: Direct-to-consumer intimate apparel brand Harper Wilde has hired Diffusion as its first PR AOR.

The agency will work on Harper Wilde's 2021 product-launch roadmap and aim to generate brand awareness. Kate Ryan, U.S. MD, is leading a team of four alongside campaign manager Selena Albanese.

Diffusion won the account after an informal pitch process including other agencies. Harper Wilde picked the firm because of its track record boosting DTC brands, according to company co-CEO Jenna Kerner.

"We knew 2021 was going to be a big year for the company, and wanted to work with someone who had experience with other high-growth companies, especially in the direct-to-consumer space," she said. "We had heard a lot about the great work they’d done with other DTC brands and knew their approach was the right fit for us."

The campaign will include proactive media relations for content seeding and review opportunities for Harper Wilde's basics and limited-edition bras. The core of the campaign's messaging will be comfortable bras for everyday women, according to Ryan.

"Women like me are tired of the over-sexualized approach to bra marketing and the general brainwashing that a bra should be worn for someone other than yourself," Ryan said. "Our PR campaign will position Harper Wilde as reinventing the old-school approach to shopping for your underthings, focusing on leaving women feeling empowered and also incredibly comfortable."

Diffusion is also planning to help with launches involving new verticals this year.

Since its debut in 2016, Harper Wilde had been strictly a DTC company before partnering with Nordstrom last month, making the brand available at five stores and on the retailer’s website, according to Retail Dive. Nordstrom also opened bins in brick-and-mortar locations that women could use to recycle used bras.