Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Honeywell has a new U.S. PR partner. The industrial conglomerate has brought on Finn Partners. Weber Shandwick was the incumbent. PRWeek has all the details on the account win.

A closer look at Finn Partners. U.S. revenue at Finn Partners dropped 9.2% last year, and globally it fell 8.7% as a result of some clients suspending work, temporarily reducing budgets or terminating contracts at the start of the pandemic. But a tough year in business allowed Finn Partners to uptrain its employees, and the move has paid dividends in Q1 2021. Read Finn Partners’ full agency profile in PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report.

Under Armour has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission and agreed to pay $9 million in fines related to misleading its revenue growth to investors from Q3 2015 through Q4 2016. Tuesday morning, Under Armour reported Q1 sales growth of 35%.

Other Q1 earnings highlights this morning: CVS Health’s revenue rose to $69.1 billion from $66.8 billion a year earlier, outpacing analysts’ expectations of $68.3 billion. COVID-19 vaccinations and testing boosted drugstore sales. Meanwhile, Pfizer’s net income rose to $4.8 billion from $3.3 billion in the year-ago period; and the company’s revenue grew 45% to $14.5 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.5 billion.

“I am enough.” In an op-ed for PRWeek’s Femme Forward series, mother, model and self-care advocate Iskra Lawrence shared how she trusted her gut to navigate the highest highs and lowest lows of a pandemic year in which she became a mom while battling to maintain her career and ambitions.