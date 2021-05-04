PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Bartu Sezer, WE Communications

Sezer delivered 30 per cent growth for WE UK's tech business in 2020; he was part of the winning team for Intel - WEUK's largest client - and helped double the EPOS and Capgemini businesses. Sezer drives much of WE's best purpose work, and led influencer relations for the PRWeek UK Awards-winning 'cut the stakes' campaign, among others. Bartu has guided a culture of modern influencer relations, WE says - establishing its UK Influencer Hub and joining its global influencer taskforce.

Nominator says: "An undeniable asset, rising star and integral member of WE, Bartu embodies excellence"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

I love the diversity of the work we do and the opportunities that we have for learning. You can’t be a valuable client partner without understanding their sector. You’re not going to understand their needs - or the market – and ultimately, you won't be in a position where you can translate that into a compelling story. And really, what better feeling is there than seeing your ideas becoming published news?

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to trust your intuition, ability, experience, and gift of communication to make sense of the world around us. There’s been little room for hesitation in a digital space; personally it’s been a real catalyst for taking action and making sure that not only is your voice heard but that you’re amplifying the voices of others.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

The impact of the pandemic on the media industry is ineffaceable; newsrooms are smaller, public trust has diminished, business models are transforming, and journalists are stretched thin. The importance of building meaningful relationships and curating stories for the right audience is going to be more vital than ever before.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

While the last year might have ignited discourse around the importance of diversity and inclusion, it means nothing without action. We talk about understanding demographics, audiences, and geographies but the industry doesn’t often look like the world we see outside. I think we’re at the beginning of a journey of change for the better and I’d like to see how diversity evolves in real terms – and not with ‘diversity of thought’.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to be part of a leadership team at a diverse agency that’s pushing our clients and teams to deliver integrated, borderless, and purposeful campaigns that make a real difference. And with hybrid working here to stay, maybe I’ll find myself working from a beach somewhere!