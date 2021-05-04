PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Kirsty Roxburgh, Pitch Marketing Group

Pitch says that in her two years at the agency, Roxburgh has had a huge impact on its client work and ability to win new business. The firm's first strategist, she has built an insight-driven, audience-centric strategy department from scratch. Roxburgh's insights helped win pitches for F1's global PR account and Birmingham 2022's ticketing and volunteering campaign, as well as competitive sponsorship briefs for Cinch, Pokemon and Gallagher.

Nominator says: "She's evangelical about strategy in the agency; leading training for colleagues, upskilling the teams to be audience focused, regularly sharing resources, reports and inspiration"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

I like solving problems. There are so many problems that PR can tackle, and I get a huge range of briefs, which means I’m never bored. I also feel very lucky to work collaboratively with creatives. I’m always aiming not to just get the right answer, but to be interesting and creatively inspiring, and I love pushing myself to be as weird and exciting as possible with my strategic solutions.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Nothing can stop me scrolling on TikTok; I am totally obsessed. The serious reason is because you can find genuine human insight wrapped up in memes but it’s also just non-stop laughs.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

How much we use the word ‘consumer’ - it’s alienating. We’re in the business of making stuff that people should want to read, watch or scroll through in their own time. The c-word creates an ‘us and them’ attitude. If we think about our audience as real people we’ll use research to go beyond demographics to find something that makes us love them or what they really care about. That’s how we truly discover how a brand can show up in their lives in a meaningful way so they pay us attention amongst the million other things in their lives.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

I am a human sponge when it comes to other strategists - fighting the good fight for strategic thinking doesn’t have to be a solo mission. Learning from my peers in the strategy community is the speediest way to grow, and also a total delight.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

How much I want the Zoom beauty filter in real life.