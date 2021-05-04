Hanbury Strategy hiring spree woos partners from politics and agencies after strong growth

Iain Carter (below), who was also the Conservative Party’s research director and is a former special advisor, joins Hanbury Strategy as a director.

The agency has also appointed two partners.

Anna Wallace joins from WPI Strategy, where she led its Covid Recovery Commission.

She has more than 15 years’ experience in public affairs, including roles with pharma firm Eli Lilly, telecoms giant EE, and professional services firm PwC in the UK.

At PwC, where Wallace was its director of political relations, her role was to advise UK and international clients on political risk. She rose to become the company’s head of reputation.

She is joined as partner by Charlotte Lang, who was previously a director in Weber Shandwick’s public affairs team.

Earlier in her career, Lang held public affairs roles at both Hume Brophy and MHP, and has provided senior counsel to clients including Cisco and the Alternative Investment Management Association.

Simon Harris, previously of Hawthorn Advisors, has joined Hanbury as an associate director.

Promotions

Jane Fordham, a specialist in progressive recruitment policies, has been promoted to partner, with the role of head of people and culture.

She was previously at Golin, where she ran its talent search and marketing functions, for nearly 15 years.

Other promotions to partner include Jonathan Suart in Hanbury's comms team – who previously worked at the British Bankers’ Association and on the Vote Leave campaign – and Stephanie Barrington, the agency’s finance director.

Hanbury said it had also promoted Niamh Fogarty to director and made Filipa Silva and Ann Marie Borg, in its European team, EU public affairs directors.

The promotions and hires bring the total number of partners at Hanbury to 10, the agency said.

'Exponential' growth

Hanbury said it had grown “exponentially” since its launch in 2016 and that it expected to double its annual revenue this year.

Last month, the agency revealed it was spinning out its core functions – in public affairs and comms, policy and research, and political technology – to attract future investors.

Agency co-founder Ameet Gill said: “These new appointments hugely improve the strength of the… team. We are growing fast, and building a team that can really help our fantastic clients with their most complex and challenging problems.”





Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com