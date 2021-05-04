PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Megan Rothery, Aspectus

Aged just 26, the former Aspectus intern moved to New York, where she ended up running the North America office on an interim basis - undertaking huge projects including recruiting the new leadership, upskilling the team and leading development of a global client charter. She became part of a leadership duo that grew North America revenue 45 per cent and launched new offices in Austin and Washington. For the last year, Rothery has done all this from the UK - working US hours.

Nominator says: "This dedicated, dynamic and highly driven operator is an outstanding role model for anyone entering the industry"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

How much the comms industry has developed to go far beyond ‘PR’. The full spectrum of marketing is so intertwined now, and I love that I’ve got to lead all these different campaigns and initiatives for brands - there are so many different ways to help a business stand out, engage with its audience and drive sales. Working in this space gives you such wide-ranging expertise.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That mindset, and knowing your reason for doing the work you do, is so powerful. Life may be completely out of our control, but if we can just get clear on what we’re doing it all for, then it’s so much easier to keep turning up each day and moving one per cent closer to our goals.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

Marketing and communications of all kinds, but particularly digital, is higher on business’ agendas than ever before. This period has demonstrated that without the ability to network, attend events or rely on more traditional forms of exposure, digital marketing gives businesses an always-on strategy to reach the people they need to reach and still create massive results.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

Encourage more businesses to see any and all communications with their audience as interconnected – from brand strategy to messaging to creating content or using social media, it’s all one strategy. There are so many more opportunities to create tangible business growth if we can view it holistically.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I’m passionate about helping other people succeed. One of the best parts of my career to date has been leading a team and building up the people within in – it’s showed me how much I love helping to develop others. In a few years I see myself taking all the skills I’ve learned from an amazing career so far and using them to mentor others.