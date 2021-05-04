PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Tariq Peters, Four Communications

Four describes Peters as an exceptional PR professional who delivers for clients. He uses his spare time to work towards a more inclusive industry - from being a mentor on the Taylor Bennett Foundation's BME graduate scheme, to producing an e-book to broaden access to people from less traditional backgrounds. Other achievements include developing digital education platforms for the Department for Education's remote learning campaign, which helped double the number of schools using the tools.

Nominator says: "Tariq has consistently proven himself to be a dedicated communications professional who does everything with a broader social purpose in mind"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

To work on a multitude of different projects and the fast-paced nature of the industry is my favourite thing about working in PR. It is always a great feeling to see the impact we have on our client campaigns and knowing I played my part to help make the campaign a success.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

I learned how to push myself out of my comfort zone and how to be more intentional. The COVID-19 crisis showed me the importance of trying new things and embracing the unknown. Sometimes we wait for the right time before taking that leap and trying something different, but ultimately the pandemic showed us there is no better time than now.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Twitter is a social media site that I feel is most important to me. The platform is a central hub for engaging conversation and on-topic discussions. Twitter keeps me in the loop with the current news agenda from traditional media, journalists, and influential voices in real-time. The platform has proved to be an effective outlet for PR where we have seen both campaign successes and challenges.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

The one thing would be for everyone to identify the importance of diversity in PR. We have seen controversial campaigns over the years based purely on the fact that there is limited ethnic representation in these meetings. Communicating effectively to the public means we need people from all walks of life to contribute and share valuable ideas.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself being immersed in the world of PR and using my skills for causes that I am deeply passionate about. I will continue helping aspiring PR practitioners as I develop within my career and show them that absolutely anything is possible. Sometimes you need one person to give you that life-changing opportunity, and I would like to do that for somebody one day.