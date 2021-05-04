PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Lewis Oakley, Milk & Honey PR

His employer says Oakley excels as a manager. A PR pro with a European outlook, he is working with nine agencies across the continent to grow the reach of his existing accounts. He's also committed to diversity, helping Milk & Honey’s drive to give assistance to 250 ‘diverse’ candidates through means such as mentoring, school and college engagement, webinars, placements and taster courses.

Nominator says: "Lewis is a beacon of positive energy in the agency"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

That warm feeling you get when weeks of work and planning results in some standout coverage. Knowing that the story you crafted, not only generated interest, but that it delivered the value your client was looking for.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

In 2020 I started a new job, became a dad and had to adjust to working from home. It’s taught me that I can do it. I think many of us in the PR industry can be struck by self-doubt; for me the pandemic proved that we can make big changes work, even under extenuating circumstances.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

For me, the impact on journalism is what keeps me awake at night. Relationships are the foundation of everything in PR. Not being able to meet new journalists in person prevents us from building trust and forming relationships that become the basis for telling stories together. If journalists don’t return to the office, PRs will struggle to build the meaningful relationships clients expect.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

As someone bisexual, biracial and dyslexic, diversity is important to me. Not tick box diversity, but a true belief that everyone from every walk of life has something to offer. That’s why I’m working with my agency and our partners to reach 250 diverse individuals and support their success in the PR industry over the next five years.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still at Milk & Honey PR! I’ve worked in a lot of agencies and I’m lucky to have finally found the one that fits just right. My agency has inspired me, allowed me to grow and been the supporting hub I needed to be the best version of myself. It’s empowering to know you are exactly where you need to be, rather than looking over your shoulder dreaming of something better. I love my team and I can’t wait to see what we do next.