PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Olivia Mushigo, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker

Praised for her talent and fearless approach to life and work, Mushigo is the youngest person to whom Talker Tailor has awarded a sole creative role, and is among the youngest black female creative forces within the PR industry. Her most successful lockdown-era campaigns included 'Share a Wine' for Pernod Ricard UK. Mushigo is also described as a fantastic writer and networker.

Nominator says: "Quake in your boots, world - Liv is coming for you!"

Take me back to the full 30 Under 30 list for 2021



What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

There’s always a flurry of projects and events. No day is the same. One day you’re at a shoot and the next you’re at an event breathing the same air as Stormzy. You’re always using your creative juices to come up with the next big idea that will get the world talking. There’s no better feeling then landing a great piece of coverage for and receiving huge praise from clients.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

Being super reactive in times of crisis. We’ve had to learn how to be adaptable given the current climate. Also how any idea can essentially be virtualised (yes I’ve coined the word).

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

As an industry it's predominantly white straight males who run it so I’d love to see agencies step up and look to diversify their workforce.

Check out the 30 Under 30 Newcomers list here



Where do you see yourself in five years?

Still at Talker Tailor (sorry Gary and Steve [Talker Tailor Trouble Maker founders Gary Wheeldon and Steve Strickland]) with a Range Rover and Gucci bag that Gary and Steve bought me as a congrats for being promoted to creative director! As well as this, I would like more clients on our rosta - global ones would be the dream.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Sorry to be obvious but I’d have to say Gary and Steve because of how they run their agency and have allowed me to become the creative I am today. My biggest supporters.