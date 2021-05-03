Finn Partners takes over Honeywell US PR work from Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK: Industrial conglomerate Honeywell has selected Finn Partners as its new U.S. PR partner.

The agency is providing corporate communications support including crisis, corporate reputation, media relations and strategic communications support for Honeywell's technology verticals.

Jodi Brooks, managing partner and business and technology lead at Finn Partners, and partner Thekla Eftychiadou will lead account work, coordinating across U.S. offices.

Finn Partners won the seven-figure account after an RFP process that started in late January. Five other firms were invited to pitch.

Weber Shandwick was the incumbent, becoming Honeywell's PR AOR as part of a purpose-built team of Interpublic Group agencies in 2018. Honeywell remains a Weber client in other markets around the world, according to an agency spokesperson.

Honeywill confirmed it will continue to work with the other IPG firms on the team in the U.S., including B2B marketing firm MRM//McCann, experiential agency Jack Morton and other IPG specialty agencies.

The change in communications strategy coincides with a shift in business direction under CEO Darius Adamczyk, who took over from David Cote in 2017.

In the last few years, Honeywell has increased its software play and cloud offerings in its core segments of energy, non-residential building, retail and ecommerce, supply chain, aerospace and defense.

"From our quantum computing breakthroughs, to data-driven offerings for commercial real estate, to cybersecurity, e-commerce and sustainability-focused technologies, we are shaping the future," said Mike Bennett, Honeywell VP of global communications. "We were impressed by Finn’s innovative thinking, can-do spirit and deep connections to technology-focused media."

Honeywell rejoined the Dow Jones index in 2020 and moved trading from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ in late April 2021.

Finn Partners posted a 9% revenue drop last year to $108.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.