TheVideoBot gets personal with online video ads

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA: TheVideoBot, a company that creates specialized video advertisements, launched this week.

It’s an offshoot of Rip Media Group, a California-based video-production company, which for the last decade has produced feature films and thousands of commercials.

“I was seeing a customer need. Clients were saying, ‘We can’t spend this much on every video that we do. Is there something more affordable?’” explained TheVideoBot CMO Maury Rogow, who is also CEO of Rip Media.

Online ads and shopping were booming, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the trend even faster. The recently released IAB/PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report found digital advertising revenue increased by 12.2% in 2020 compared to 2019.

It also found social media ad revenue reached $41.5 billion last year, showing 16.3% year-over-year growth. Digital video experienced the greatest increase at 20.6% year-over-year to $26.2 billion last year, according to the report. Poised to tap into the increased demand, after two years in development, TheVideoBot allows clients to create personalized, interactive videos at an affordable cost.

Rogow explained the process for basic videos, using a customer email list: clients visit a website, choose a video template from a library that includes animation, then input their company name, the recipients’ names and a message. The client can choose the video voice’s gender and design colors, add a logo and type a message.

AI technology can personalize the content for each email recipient. It can use the company’s CRM data, which can include factors such as demographics, occupation and shopping history. Within 30 seconds, the software can create personalized videos with interactive links. The process is automated for one person or for thousands of customers. The platform distributes the video message and tracks how many times users open the email and click on the video.

Clients can also create videos to post on social media or their websites.

“There's no editing skill whatsoever required to make an animated video. For example, with a rocket launching into space, you’d just have to plug it in,” said Rogow. “All you have to do is be able to type.”

Subscriptions for TheVideoBot’s basic videos start as low as $19 a month.

“Companies and PR firms could use the technology very similarly,” said Rogow, noting that the personalized videos could increase customer engagement and brand loyalty, for instance instead of blasting out emails with static photos or PDF attachments.