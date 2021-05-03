Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

CVS and Walgreens have wasted hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 182,874 wasted doses as of late March. CVS was responsible for nearly half, and Walgreens was responsible for 21%, or nearly 128,500 wasted shots combined.

An epic court battle begins today between Epic Games and Apple. Epic Games sued both Apple and Google in August after the companies removed its game Fortnite from their mobile app stores. But the companies say Epic broke their rules by inserting its own system for processing payments made inside the game, potentially circumventing the 30% slice of revenue they collect from in-app purchases. The case could help determine the future of how apps generate revenue through mobile devices.

Apollo Global Management is nearing a deal to buy the media assets of Verizon Communications. The deal could be valued close to $5 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The announcement may be made today, according to Bloomberg. Verizon Media has more than a dozen online brands, including TechCrunch, Ryot, Built By Girls and Flurry. Verizon’s media assets include Yahoo and AOL.

Also happening today: Twitter is kicking off a campaign -- in conjunction with World Press Freedom Day -- to help elevate local reporters' stories and draw awareness to their work, further increasing their followings. The effort includes a social media campaign and 28 full-page, color ads in local newspapers across the Gannett/USA Today and McClatchy network that will direct readers to Twitter Lists of local journalists created by each newspaper and Twitter. Hashtags such as #FollowLocalJournalists, #WorldPressFreedomDay, #PressFreedom and #WPFD2021 will be available in 20 languages.

Get to know Genzup. Providing clients with research, information technology and marketing strategies for targeting Gen Z prompted growth last year for Genzup, a website development and marketing firm led by Gen Zers. Last year, Genzup reported $850,000 in global revenue, up from $600,000 in the previous year. Check out Genzup’s full agency profile in PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report.