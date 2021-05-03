Singapore enlists Phua Chu Kang to front vaccine music video

Added 4 hours ago by Staff Reporter

The lovable TV sitcom character performs a lengthy dance number in the musical PSA.

News

In an elaborate music video PSA complete with back-up dancers and rap segments, '90s sitcom character Phua Chu Kang—played by actor Gurmit Singh—boogies to Singlish verses: 'The vaccine is not anyhow whack'.

In a bid to allay fears of those with existing illnesses and allergies to vaccinate themselves, the government released the colourful, cheerful video to mostly positive feedback. The video was Tweeted by the official government account with Phua's signature words 'Don't play play'. 


Phua’s character has been used in previous government PSAs. The character is also a Shopee brand ambassador.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Follow @PRWeekAsia on Twitter

Sign up for email bulletins

Hot Right Now