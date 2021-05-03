Singapore enlists Phua Chu Kang to front vaccine music video

In an elaborate music video PSA complete with back-up dancers and rap segments, '90s sitcom character Phua Chu Kang—played by actor Gurmit Singh—boogies to Singlish verses: 'The vaccine is not anyhow whack'.

In a bid to allay fears of those with existing illnesses and allergies to vaccinate themselves, the government released the colourful, cheerful video to mostly positive feedback. The video was Tweeted by the official government account with Phua's signature words 'Don't play play'.

At this rate we can measure the importance of social phenomena by the appearance of Phua Chu Kang. By this scale, important events include: SARS, COVID and shopee https://t.co/fVvpt3KcCy — Hantu the Undiagnosable ���� (@barisanhantu) May 2, 2021

Phua Chu Kang went from Shopee ambassador to Public Health Safety ambassador in the span of 6 months. https://t.co/NFcNc9JLsQ — Kah Vern Chiang ������ #ManaUndiKami (@kahvernchiang) May 2, 2021

STEADY POM PI PI �� Whichever comms team decided to bring Phua Chu Kang back is a genius. I freaking love my home country ���� https://t.co/3eH3y5JMLj — Stephanie Soh (@stephstephsoh) May 3, 2021



Phua’s character has been used in previous government PSAs. The character is also a Shopee brand ambassador.

