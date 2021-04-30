Weber Shandwick and Brunswick veteran Jon McLeod joins DRD Partnership

McLeod (pictured) joins DRD from the Business Banking Resolution Service, the banking sector ombudsman where for the past year he has worked as its first comms director.

McLeod was previously a partner and head of public affairs at Brunswick Group. Before that, he spent 21 years at Weber Shandwick, latterly as chair of its UK corporate, financial and public affairs practice, and of its Manchester office.

At DRD, McLeod will work alongside partner Kate Miller and business founder Claire Davidson. The company recently launched a Competition and Anti-Trust practice following the appointment of solicitor Ed Bowie, who joined as an associate from law firm Fieldfisher.

DRD chair Alasdair Douglas said: “We welcome Jon McLeod as a highly-regarded practitioner, whom our clients will be able to turn to for guidance based on his long experience of advising at the highest level in political, legal and commercial environments.

“The launch of our Competition and Anti-Trust discipline will sit alongside our clear and established specialisms in litigation communications, now reinforced, and in public affairs, where we have senior bench strength.”

McLeod said: “For the technology and digital sectors in particular, the competition and anti-trust environment is presenting an increasing range of shifting challenges. Building in a structured and disciplined approach to communications and engagement alongside legal support is critical to client success.

“I look forward to deploying this new practice at DRD alongside its existing and established strengths in litigation communications and public affairs, where I hope to be able to apply my experience for the benefit of DRD’s clients.”

DRD’s client offer is divided into three practice strengths: legal & crisis, regulatory and public affairs. The business was founded in 2012 by Davidson, Locksley Ryan and Lawrence Dore.