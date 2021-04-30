FlaminHotFaceOff: Frito-Lay wants consumers to choose between Cheetos or Doritos

Forget Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.
The real fight to watch is Cheetos vs. Doritos.
Frito-Lay is pitting two similarly flavored heavyweight brands against each other in a #FlaminHotFaceOff between Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs and the new Doritos Xxtra Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.
The brands want consumers to vote for their favorite snack for a chance to win prizes such as branded apparel.
a vote for #TeamDoritos is a vote for the NEW king of Flamin’ Hot ��! stick with us and you could win some of the HOTTEST swag every week. See full rules here: https://t.co/OFK6RzcuCp pic.twitter.com/BGdlIBRu5m— Doritos (@Doritos) April 29, 2021
I don’t think @doritos is ready for this �� cast your vote for #TeamCheetos and visit Instagram every week for your chance at HOT prizes. see link in bio for full rules pic.twitter.com/3BIXNrwNDJ— Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) April 29, 2021
Who will lay the smack down?
Doritos and Cheetos are competing for the title of “Best Flamin' Hot” snack. Who is the winner?— PRWeekUS (@PRWeekUS) April 30, 2021