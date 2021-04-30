#FlaminHotFaceOff: Frito-Lay wants consumers to choose between Cheetos or Doritos

Which ‘Flamin’ Hot’ snack is the best?

Forget Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

The real fight to watch is Cheetos vs. Doritos.

Frito-Lay is pitting two similarly flavored heavyweight brands against each other in a #FlaminHotFaceOff between Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs and the new Doritos Xxtra Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

The brands want consumers to vote for their favorite snack for a chance to win prizes such as branded apparel.

 

Who will lay the smack down?

