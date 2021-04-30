“It sets me free.” That was the response given by Inez Gutzmer, Aflac’s VP of strategic communications and head of communications, when asked what it means to her personally to work at a company that fully embraces DEI.
In this special interview, Gutzmer candidly discusses the challenges she has long faced – one that most professionals of color confront – of trying to blend into the host culture, as opposed to entering an environment that embraces the uniqueness of everyone. That latter concept, she adds, is at the core of what true diversity is.
It also allows every employee to fully offer the richness their diversity and backgrounds can bring to the table. DEI allows businesses to be their best and most complete selves, too.
Speaking about her current organization, Gutzmer credits CEO Dan Amos for setting the perfect example. She cites one specific quote from him in which he said, “I don’t want to walk into a room where everybody looks like me.”
As Gutzmer notes, humanity is composed of people from all backgrounds, so business should be, too.
“Diversity is not even a topic at Aflac,” she shares. “It just is. Nobody at this company, regardless of level of seniority, could even conceive of this organization without diversity.”
Equal parts educational and inspirational, we welcome you to watch our entire discussion with Gutzmer below.