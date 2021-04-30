Sports Direct launches Ramadan campaign to inspire Muslims to train

The campaign, #FastAndSlow, provides training tips from a range of British Muslim athletes.

This includes Haroon Mota of ‘Muslim Runners’ ASRA Run Club, football freestyler Nafisa Ahmed, Saf – The Hijabi Boxer, personal trainer Shazi Fit, and rugby player Zainab Alema.

The campaign aims to address concerns that many Muslims have about exercising safety and stigmas during Ramadan.

New research commissioned by Sports Direct revealed more than 80 per cent of Muslim men and women aged 18-35 were concerned about how to train safely during the Holy Month while fasting. A quarter of those polled said they train less during the month of Ramadan and almost a third (29 per cent) feel there is not enough advice about how to exercise safely.

“Never in my time have I received professional or expert advice about how to train safely in Ramadan. People think Ramadan is about just prayer, worship, fasting,” Mota said.

“However, there's no reason why we shouldn't be carrying on with the things that keep us healthy, the things that we enjoy, whether it's exercise or hobbies. Being an underrepresented community, we're already affected by the greatest of health inequalities. Our physical activity levels are low. There are two million Muslims in the UK and the majority are already probably not exercising enough.”

Sports Direct’s CMO Beckie Stanion added: “Young Muslims are concerned about how to train while practicing Ramadan and are keen for more advice in this area. We’re thrilled at how well the content has been received, and plan to build on this approach next year as we continue to make sport accessible to all and to champion the legend in everyone”.