Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

New this morning: The European Commission said on Friday that Apple has "abused its dominant position" in the distribution of music-streaming apps via its App Store. European regulators had been probing the company since last June after a complaint from Spotify. Apple could face a fine of as high as $27 billion.

Watch this space: Republican legislators in Florida have passed a bill that includes restrictions on the use of drop boxes and vote-by-mail. It's believed Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the bill into law. Organizations have widely condemned efforts in other states such as Georgia and Texas that make it harder to vote, with Major League Baseball most notably removing its All-Star Game from Atlanta.

Check out PRWeek's podcast with Linda Yang. The Playground founder and CEO talks about her event-discovery platform and how it connects creators and event coordinators with the audiences they want to reach. Plus: See what CEO David Bentley has to say about Porter Novelli's plans in PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021.

General Mills is hopping on the NFT craze. The company has minted 10 "new frosting tokens'' for fans who want to own original Dunkaroos digital artwork. It's also giving them the first chance to taste chocolate Dunkaroos. All of the profits will go to Feeding America.

Spotify's top podcaster, Joe Rogan, walked back statements he made about healthy young people not needing COVID-19 vaccines after backlash from the White House and medical experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Said Rogan, via Axios: "I'm not a doctor, I'm a f***-ing moron...I'm not a respected source of information, even for me...but I at least try to be honest about what I'm saying."