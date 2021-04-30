Pitch Update: M&S, Adidas, cinch, Diageo, Argentina tourism and more

Marks & Spencer has begun a review of its regional product PR and local communications across the UK.

Jori White PR has been appointed by NewMedia Creative Technology Studio, the Argentinian Tourism Ministry’s designated European agency, to help drive UK visitor numbers to Argentina in the post pandemic landscape. The agency has been tasked with delivering a digital campaign to highlight all that Argentina has to offer in food and drink, culture, fashion and adventure.

SteelEye, a provider of compliance solutions for financial services firms, has appointed Boldspace as its retained PR agency. Boldspace will deliver strategic communications support and press office delivery, increasing awareness of the regtech firm with key market media.

Pitch Marketing Group has won a competitive pitch process to become cinch’s retained sponsorship activation agency.

Popcorn has been appointed by The British Honey Company as its consumer PR agency across its collection of spirits brands.

Channel marketing agency Boutique has been appointed by Nottinghamshire-based sun blind specialists, Car Shades, to manage its digital PR, organic and paid social media strategy.

Common Industry has been brought in by London-based fintech, ikigai, to launch their digital banking and wealth management offering. The remit includes running an integrated launch campaign for the business, Crowdcube consultancy, production, PR strategy and media relations.

InstaVolt, which operates a network of public rapid electric vehicle chargers, has hired The PHA Group for a press office and strategic communications brief, which includes promoting InstaVolt’s consumer offering and public profile.

Diageo has appointed United Partners as strategic culture and entertainment partner to its Eastern Europe marketing team.

The Film and TV Charity is seeking an agency partner to deliver a behaviour change campaign, as part of its work to tackle the mental health crisis in the film, TV and cinema industries. The campaign will launch in late summer, with an indicative budget of £150,000. More information is available on this web page.

PinkNews has hired Talker Tailor Trouble Maker as its sole PR shop months after the agency resigned its partnership with Pride in London

Adidas has hired Havas Middle East to lead the brand’s communication efforts in the GCC.

Espresso has won a brief for Ultimate Travel Club. The agency will support its crowdfund via PR and business profiling of key figures at the business, as well as support the launch of Ultimate Travel Club in the summer.

Maison Communications has won a global PR brief from interior design and architecture Conran and Partners.

Love Brownies has appointed Leeds-based integrated agency Umpf to drive traffic to their website and footfall to their stores.

Birmingham-based EAST VILLAGE has been appointed to launch Treetop Adventure Golf in the Bullring this summer. The agency has also won brief for The Cross Guns Inn.

Gabrielle Shaw Communications has added digital beauty concierge Ruuby to its wellness and beauty practice.