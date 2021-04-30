Movers & Shakers: Edelman, British Airways, O2, Blurred, WPP & Sorrell, Grayling, Lansons and more

British Airways has appointed Lisa Tremble as its new corporate affairs director.

Paddy Blewer has been appointed director of public affairs at the International Gas Union. He joins from Henley & Partners, where he was group head of marketing and communications.

Telefonica UK (O2) corporate affairs director Nicola Green will be the chief communications and corporate affairs officer of the merged Virgin Media-O2 entity, if the merger passes regulatory hurdles.

THREESIXTY has appointed Alex Rowe as communications director and brand reputation lead. She joins from BCW, where she was an associate director working on clients such as Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and Heineken.

Blurred has hired Tom Fern as consulting director. He joins from the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, where he was head of communications.

WPP has refused to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Martin Sorrell.

Instinctif Partners has made two senior promotions in its UK team. Damian Reece has been promoted to senior counsel for strategic client advisory in corporate affairs and Jeremy Durrant has been promoted to chief UK media strategist.

BECG has appointed Verity Barr as a director to lead its Birmingham office. She joins from Camargue and brings more than 20 years of experience in built environment communications.

Grayling makes senior hires from Ogilvy and Engine.

Edelman has named Stefan Borst, founder of the consultancy IDA Group, as CEO of its business in Brussels.

Lansons Intermarket has hired former Prosek Partners MD Josh Passman as CEO of the New York-based agency, which it says marks a new phase of integration at the business.

Hume Brophy has appointed industry stalwart and former chair of Hanover Communications and Blue Rubicon, Alastair Gornall, as the consultancy’s new chair, and Robin Hamman as group director of digital strategy.

Porter Novelli has promoted Lisa O’Sullivan in the UK to health growth lead and Maura Bergen in the US to health sector lead in its global healthcare comms practice.

Edelman UK has awarded promotions to members of its senior healthcare team, with Eleanor Read to lead the practice as managing director and Angela Mahaney to become group client director, while Ashlea Reece takes the role of head of operations.

Catherine Foster has been appointed head of news for the combined comms team at Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

James Lyons has been appointed as the new director of comms for NHS England and Improvement (NHS E&I).

PR agency Aspectus has promoted two senior employees to joint managing director.

University Partnerships Programme (UPP) has appointed Kate Owen as CMO and a member of its executive leadership team. She will lead UPP’s marketing and communications strategy and is responsible for corporate marketing and brand management, corporate affairs and public relations, sector engagement and employee communications and ESG.