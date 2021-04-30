Hume Brophy continues senior hire spree with chair and digital strategy lead

Gornall succeeds Michael Brophy, who has chaired the business since 2012. He has worked in several senior communications roles since 1983, when he founded and ran Scope Communications Management (now part of Ketchum) followed by Consolidated Communications Group, which was PRWeek’s Agency of the Year in 2001.

He has chaired several other PR agencies – including Hanover, Blue Rubicon, Finn and Seahorse Environmental – as well as media organisations including Gartner and Centaur Media. Gornall also previously served as CEO of Reed Exhibitions.

Hamman spent more than two decades working in digital and social media roles at the BBD and has held director-level roles at Edelman and FleishmanHillard, contributing to the growth of digital at both agencies.

Both hires follow the recent appointment of former Conservative Party chief executive Mark MacGregor as a senior adviser

Hume Brophy co-founder, John Hume, said: “We are delighted that Alastair will lead our board. He knows our industry inside out, and he has enormous experience of helping to grow, evolve and guide agencies like Hume Brophy through different stages of growth.

“He knows the challenges agencies face, and most importantly, he understands what an agency like ours needs to do to operate at the top of its field.”

Conall McDevitt, the consultancy’s CEO, added: “We have for some time been integrating digital strategy into our public relations, government relations, public affairs and investor relations services, enabling our clients to cut-through in a challenging media climate.

“Robin’s appointment brings world class experience and expertise to our offer and will allow us to offer our clients best in class digital strategy and execution alongside our existing offer.”

Hume Brophy specialises in communications and government relations across sectors including financial services, technology, and natural resources. It has offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, Frankfurt and Paris.