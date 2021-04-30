PinkNews hires UK agency as 'sole PR shop'

The agency will support PinkNews’ inaugural global, digital Trans Summit, which will be hosted by the platform next month.

In the UK, transphobic hate crimes have quadrupled over the past five years largely due to the toxic nature of the reformation of the Gender Recognition Act.

The virtual conference, supported heavily by trans-inclusion advocate IBM, will provide a safe space for individuals to ask questions about transitioning at work, leadership and more.

It also offers businesses and HR professionals training, learning and development and practical sessions to allow delegates to go away and start building their trans-inclusive workplaces and policies.

PinkNews’ mission to inform, inspire, change and empower society, including the LGBT+ community and global Gen Z, to be themselves. It reaches a global monthly audience of 50 million people and Talker Tailor Trouble Maker will work with the platform to drive campaign creative and help the brand grow.

Last month, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker pulled the plug on its relationship with Pride In London following accusations of racism and the exit of senior comms professionals at the brand.

“We want people to think less Sky News and more PinkNews as the source for honest, informed, progressive news coverage,” Talker Tailor Trouble Maker co-founder Steve Strickland said.

“And I want to encourage all my fellow agency owners to sign their HR people up to the conference as we all look to create safer, more inclusive workplaces for our colleagues and to attract a more diverse workforce. I have read PinkNews since I was a boy, so a mere few months, and we are beyond proud to welcome them as a key partner for us and our clients as we turn the world pink.”

PinkNews chief executive Benjamin Cohen added: “Talker Tailor approached our brief with a creative energy that struck an immediate chord with the team. They get us and we get them. Starting with our inaugural trans conference with IBM in May, we hope to work closely together with its team to disrupt the traditional media narrative and show that being a queer publication isn’t just for LGBT+ people but for everyone that wants to see a better, more inclusive tomorrow.”