The PRWeekly Podcast: The inside story of Publicis Groupe's acquisition of Taylor Herring | 30 Under 30

Taylor Herring CEO James Herring and Publicis’ UK Influence Practice lead Chris McCafferty join PRWeek UK editor John Harrington to share the lowdown on Publicis Groupe's high profile acquisition of Taylor Herring.

Herring opens up on when and why they decided to sell, and what this means for the creative shop.

McCafferty talks about why Taylor Herring was targeted and how the agency will fit into its Influence Practice.

The trio talk about how Taylor Herring’s culture will fit in Publicis Groupe, whether they will compete, and what changes there could be in the future.

They also discuss PRWeek's 30 Under 30 and what makes the class of 2021 special in terms of their skill set and attitude.