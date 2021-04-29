The PR Week: 4.30.2021: Linda Yang, Playground

Added 2 hours ago

Playground founder and CEO Linda Yang talks about the event discovery platform and how it connects creators and event coordinators with the audiences they want to reach.

Audio

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Playground founder and CEO Linda Yang.

Podcast topics

0:52 - Yang talks about event discovery platform Playground, how it connects creators and event coordinators with digital audiences, the team behind the platform and more. 

12:03 - How the NFL draft has evolved with activations moving to digital platforms like Clubhouse and possibly into online games

16:18 - A case study on IHOP’s sizzling bacon activation on Clubhouse

19:42 - Tesla reaffirms its no-PR-department strategy

21:59 - Reactions to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address

26:25 - Holding company Q1 results, with an eye on IPG and WPP earnings

28:41 - Merger and acquisition trends, including Gregory FCA’s Affect pickup  

29:42 - Remembering Aaron Cushman’s life and PR career

31:02 - People moves this week, including Jen Crichton, Josh Passman, Una Pulizzi and more.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters