The PR Week: 4.30.2021: Linda Yang, Playground

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Playground founder and CEO Linda Yang.

Podcast topics

0:52 - Yang talks about event discovery platform Playground, how it connects creators and event coordinators with digital audiences, the team behind the platform and more.

12:03 - How the NFL draft has evolved with activations moving to digital platforms like Clubhouse and possibly into online games

16:18 - A case study on IHOP’s sizzling bacon activation on Clubhouse

19:42 - Tesla reaffirms its no-PR-department strategy

21:59 - Reactions to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address

26:25 - Holding company Q1 results, with an eye on IPG and WPP earnings

28:41 - Merger and acquisition trends, including Gregory FCA’s Affect pickup

29:42 - Remembering Aaron Cushman’s life and PR career

31:02 - People moves this week, including Jen Crichton, Josh Passman, Una Pulizzi and more.