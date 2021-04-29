PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Anais Merlin, CCgroup

Joining CCgroup as a junior account executive, within five years Merlin has risen to deputy head of telecoms, now jointly responsible for managing PR accounts worth £1.2m. She demonstrates brilliant new business prowess, CCgroup says, helping convert five new telecoms accounts worth £385,200 annually within her first year in the role. Since last year, she has been working with a colleague to offer pro-bono PR services to black-owned start-ups, helping 25 to date.

Nominator says: "Anais brings passion and positivity to all that we do"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

How much impact PR can actually have on a company—while it can be easy to get lost in the day-to-day without ever coming up for air, when you hear about your PR campaign or activity resulting in actual leads or customer wins for your clients, it makes it all worthwhile.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

Timesheets, for sure. Yes, I know they’re important, but seriously, how boring.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

How many white people there are in it. Seriously, 94 or so per cent white? In 2021? We need to change that. I’m glad to see that there are some great initiatives like the Blueprint that strive to bring greater diversity and inclusion within the industry and hopefully we’ll start to see real change in the coming years. It won’t happen over night but we need to keep at it to make sure we’re seeing diversity from the boardroom down to junior levels.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Twitter. It’s the only social media app I use and it’s funny, informative, and problematic in equal measure.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Beyonce. The talent. The longevity. The legacy. Who can do it better? Absolutely nobody is who. She is a living icon and the very definition of brand, PR and marketing reinvention. She spans the generations and the trends, and she never goes out of fashion.