Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Takeaways from President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress. Biden laid out a vision for the future of his administration on Wednesday night, from talking about increasing taxes on the rich, to urging Congress to take action on gun violence and police reform. Here are the top takeaways from his address. A CBS News poll found that 78% of viewers said his address made them feel more optimistic about the country. Similarly, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 71% said they felt more optimistic about the country after listening to Biden’s speech. Meanwhile, the speech had a different effect on Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). A video that appears to show Cruz falling asleep during the address has been viewed more than 1 million times on social media.

CMOs are spending less time in their posts. The average tenure of a CMO at 100 of the top U.S. ad spenders slipped to 40 months last year, down from 41 in 2019, found a study by executive search firm Spencer Stuart. That was the lowest average since 2009. The median tenure for CMOs was 25.5 months, dropping from 30 months in 2019.

Unilever Q1 earnings snapshot. Unilever’s underlying sales rose 5.7% in the three months to the end of March, topping analysts’ average forecast of 3.9%. Results were helped by a pick-up in home cooking in COVID-19 lockdowns and a strong economic recovery in China. Unilever has also expanded its in-house capabilities by increasing the number of digital marketing hubs it has around the world.

Oracle EVP Ken Glueck has been suspended from Twitter. On Wednesday, Glueck encouraged his followers to harass Intercept reporter Mara Hvistendahl who last week wrote an exposé detailing how reseller networks in China reportedly funnel Oracle’s tech into the hands of the country’s government. Glueck tweeted Hvistendahl’s Signal number and email address. The tweet has since been deleted and Glueck’s account has been suspended for 12 hours.

M Booth’s revenue fell 1.4% in 2020 to $43.3 million, but CEO Dale Bornstein calls the agency’s end-of-year performance a “comeback story.” In the first two months of the pandemic, M Booth lost 20% of its revenue as a result of struggling travel, hospitality and retail clients. However, the agency was able to replace nearly all the lost revenue. Check out M Booth’s full profile in PRWeek’s 2021 Agency Business Report.