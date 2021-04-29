Exclusive: British Airways hires new corporate affairs director

Tremble, currently group corporate affairs and sustainability director at Direct Line, will join the airline in the summer, reporting directly to chairman and CEO Sean Doyle.

She replaces outgoing director of external comms and sustainability, Louise Evans, who leaves BA this week after three years in the role. Like Evans, Tremble will sit on the airline’s management committee.

It looks significant that Tremble (right) will hold the title corporate affairs rather than comms, as BA prepares to rebuild its operations and reputation after the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time of increased government involvement in business and particularly travel, BA’s relationship with regulators and politicians will be a priority.

She is expected to work closely with parent group IAG’s government affairs operation under the new leadership.

Having spent the first half of her career working in government as a special advisor to several cabinet ministers, Tremble brings specialist experience in crisis management, policy and government affairs.

BA’s global comms and sustainability operation’s three divisional heads will now report into Tremble: Victoria Madden, head of global PR and social media; Nicola Pearson, head of global news and corporate comms; and Carrie Harris, who recently joined as head of sustainability from parent group International Airlines Group. Each of these divisional heads has a team of five to 15 executives reporting into them.

In 2010 Tremble ran David Miliband’s leadership election campaign for the Labour Party and before that was a special adviser to James Purnell MP at the Department for Work & Pensions.

She joined Direct Line at the end of 2017. Prior to that she was director of external affairs at law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP and before that a director at public affairs agency Lexington Communications.

Louise Evans resigned in January to forge a new career in leadership coaching. She recently completed a post-graduate coaching qualification from Henley Business School.