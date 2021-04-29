Cinch hires sports marketing agency for broad sponsorship brief

Cinch is an online used car marketplace and was launched in October 2020.

It’s national ad campaign features TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal, and the brand has signed high-profile sponsorship deals with Tottenham Hotspur, Northampton Saints, the Lawn Tennis Association for the cinch Championships, and the ECB, as a principal partner of England Cricket.

Pitch’s role is to leverage cinch’s investments in sport to drive brand awareness of the company's “faff-free way to find and buy a used car”, and to accelerate business growth.

The new business win is a significant milestone for Pitch’s specialist sponsorship division, Pitch Partnerships. The agency plans to activate cinch’s partnership assets through an integrated marketing approach, incorporating creative services, branded content production, PR, social media strategy and immersive events and experiences.

“While the pitch process was highly competitive, with impressive responses from all the agencies involved, we felt Pitch best suited the cinch ethos of doing things differently with some really fun and engaging ideas to reach the biggest possible audiences, both at home, and in front of fans, home or away,” cinch chief customer officer Robert Bridge said.

“We have big ambitions and we’re now well into writing the playbook for how our sports partnerships can play their part in achieving them.”

Pitch Marketing Group managing director Chris Allen added: “Not only is this a huge win for Pitch Partnerships, but the agency as a whole, with a remit that extends into our specialist PR and content production teams as well. cinch’s ambition and portfolio of sports partnerships give us the unique opportunity to create end-to-end marketing campaigns that span numerous sports and events. This news has marked the strongest start to the year we could have hoped for.”