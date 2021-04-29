Edelman names Brussels CEO

Borst (pictured) replaces Gurpreet Brar, who becomes chief operating officer at Edelman's global public affairs team and will lead some of the agency’s largest global clients.

Borst joins Edelman from Avisa Partners, the economic intelligence, global advocacy, and cybersecurity firm, where he was a partner and responsible for its public affairs business. The role involved advising business leaders, international trade bodies and investment funds on EU affairs.

IDA Group, the political comms, public affairs and trade consultancy founded by Borst, was sold to Avisa in 2019. Until this year, Borst also advised the CEO and board of specialty chemicals company LANXESS AG on EU matters and represented the firm to the EU institutions. He began his career as a journalist and was EU correspondent for Germany's Focus Magazine.

Edelman said its Brussels office has seen double digit growth year-on-year for the last four years, and deepened its expertise in public affairs areas of health, sustainability, and food & nutrition.

Ed Williams, president and CEO, Edelman EMEA, said: “Recovering from COVID, tackling climate change, addressing societal inequalities, and charting a path for effective technology regulation, are critical tasks for government and business alike. It means that European politics and regulatory affairs couldn’t be more important. Edelman Brussels has established itself as a trusted partner to our clients and Stefan’s deep sector knowledge and EU experience, will ensure that we remain at the forefront of helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving Brussels legislative agenda.”

Borst said: “I am thrilled to be joining Edelman and the great team in Brussels at a unique point in time. The EU has put forward a massive legislative agenda for the coming years. The European Green Deal alone will be a game changer for businesses of all sectors. I will leverage my experience and knowledge to ensure the success of our client’s interest in Brussels, expand our reach into new sectors and lead the EU business of Edelman into its next phase of growth.”

Last month, Edelman announced new leadership, in the form of co-CEOs, for its businesses in both France and the UK.

Revenue at Edelman across EMEA fell 8.4 per cent to $170m in 2020.