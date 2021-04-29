M&S reviews corporate and consumer PR

The “significant opportunity” includes a mixture of corporate and consumer PR.

The incumbent agency on the account is Grayling.

PRWeek understands the review process is at an early stage and the agency selection process is being supported by Ingenuity London.

An M&S spokesperson said: “As part of our agency review, we are looking at how we are best supported with our local communications.”

Earlier this month, the retail giant appointed a new PR agency for womenswear, menswear and kidswear product categories.