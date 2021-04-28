PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Laura McGuinness, eBay UK

eBay describes McGuinness as a proven PR professional who has led the business through the biggest crisis of our lifetime. She delivers culturally relevant stories - from The Queen's Gambit triggering sales of chess sets to the surge in hot tub sales during the pandemic - and delivered a 710 per cent increase in coverage on Black Friday. McGuinness also led key charity initiatives, including one to encourage people to donate funds from sales via eBay to charities when charity shops closed.

Nominator says: "She drives impact by influencing senior stakeholders via her vision to tell a story that is grounded in delivering against commercial objectives"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

As much as this sounds like a negative, it really isn’t - I never switch off. I could be watching the latest Netflix hit on a Saturday and writing notes about what purchases this could inspire on eBay as a result. Conversations with friends, colleagues, customers, journalists in or out of work - I see it all as inspiration for the next story. That adrenaline rush of being the first to jump on the back of cultural conversations, that’s my favourite thing about working in PR.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

PR has always been the brand purpose and reputation champion but the importance of this has really dialled up over the last year. This sense of community that has developed throughout the UK as a result of going through the pandemic together means that purpose-led campaigns will continue to take centre stage and the need for PR to lead the way on this will, too.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

The stereotype of the classic ‘PR girl’ – don’t get me wrong, I love a Champagne lunch as much as the next, but how the industry is perceived and valued is in need of an update. PR can often be seen as a ‘nice to have’ rather than a vital and integral business function. I do believe respect for the industry is on the rise but there is still a long way to go to ensure PR professionals are recognised for their role in contributing to business solutions and customer growth.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I recently secured a position on eBay’s Shadow Board, which has given me the opportunity to work closely with the UK leadership team; developing my knowledge of the business and future career skills. And, I’m hoping that in five years’ time I will have travelled a lot to make up for the last year of nothing but London!

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Twitter. Whilst it’s not where I would usually post myself, it’s great for listening. It’s priceless for having a nosey on reactions to TV shows, news and events to help decide what moments you think are worth getting your brand involved in the conversation (and what to avoid!)