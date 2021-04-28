PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Jordan Hodges, GCI Health

With just three years' industry experience, GCI says Hodges has already tackled colossal global activations with ease. These include AstraZeneca's work on oncology, and spearheading a global awareness campaign - launched in 50 countries - around cancer care during the pandemic. Hodges has been recognised for his excellence and hard work with six promotions in three years.

Nominator says: "From advocacy, data comms and policy, through to social and corporate comms, Jordan is a jack-of-all-trades and a master of each and every one"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Honestly, being able to have an impact on patients’ lives without having to wear a lab coat. When I entered healthcare PR I found somewhere I could still be at the cutting edge of science but reach patients in uniquely wild and inventive ways. Even now I can’t believe that I’ve had campaigns reach billions with imagery projected onto global monuments and governments supporting what we’ve created.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

The way regulations in healthcare PR can stifle creativity. Don’t get me wrong, these regulations are hugely important and there for a reason but they’re intended to be guardrails, not blinkers. My approach is that no idea is too big or bold, you just need to find a way to make it work for the sector, and there’s always a way! As we say at GCI Health, break the mould not the rules.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That while I can take on this digital world in all its facets, there’s nothing quite like a face to face meeting. It’s clear to me that I get so much energy from the people I’m around, just being able to quickly turn to a whiteboard or volley ideas around the table without someone being on mute.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned while being part of a global network, it is that there are phenomenal opportunities around the world to do incredible things. I don’t want to be limited by geography so I’m keen to set up shop around the world (pandemic permitting) and work with dynamic people from all walks of life.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

I’m going to struggle with this one – all my inspirations are family and friends. I’m not inspired by the polished veneer people present to the world, I’m inspired by real people with ups and downs. It’s the grit, the everyday, not the glamour that inspires me.