Steward Health Care hires PepsiCo alum Jen Crichton as comms head

DALLAS: Steward Health Care has hired Jen Crichton as communications head.

Crichton started at the company, which is the nation’s largest private, physician-owned healthcare network, in March. As VP of communications, Crichton is leading all communications, including internal, corporate reputation and brand comms. The last person to hold the comms VP role was Darren Grubb.

Crichton, who reports to Steward Health Care COO Laura Tortorella, said she is building a dedicated communications team. An immediate goal, Crichton said, is to establish a consistent narrative about Steward Health Care and what it means to be part of the company’s system.

“We are literally owned by physicians, so that means every doctor is personally invested in the health of our patients, but it also empowers our staff to make the best decisions that are always going to be for the patients and for care vs the pocketbook,” she said. “So we are establishing that proactive narrative across external and internal audiences.”

Steward Health Care’s PR partner is SKDK. The company has 35 community hospitals across nine states and the country of Malta serving more than 800 communities, with more than 42,000 employees.

Before joining Steward Health Care, Crichton was a comms director at PepsiCo for two years.

“Right now, coming out of COVID-19, everyone is yearning for more education and transparency to empower their own health and wellness journey,” said Crichton about making the move from the CPG space to health. “I don’t think there is a better time to be in healthcare. It’s an exciting career move.”

Before PepsiCo, she was SVP at Zeno Group, VP at Edelman and VP of consumer marketing at Weber Shandwick.