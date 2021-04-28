Kristal Howard to chair jury for Purpose Awards 2021

The PRWeek Purpose Awards, chaired by Kroger’s Kristal Howard, are back, and the topic of purpose could not be more relevant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many companies to reassess their core values, and others to double down on long-standing ideals.

“The world has forever been transformed by COVID-19, political shifts and continued racial inequity, requiring brands to think differently about purpose,” said Howard, chair of jury and Kroger’s head of corporate communications and media relations. “As this year’s chair, I’m excited to illuminate brands that have acted with urgency, intentionality and compassion to address these changes and challenges.”

The Purpose Awards will recognize activations that use creative ideas to promote positive causes and to acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, nonprofits and NGOs. As consumers and potential staffers increasingly insist on brands they engage with and organizations they work for communicating what they believe in and standing up publicly for those values, winning a Purpose Award is the perfect way to demonstrate your organization’s authenticity in this crucial area.

The Purpose Awards are set for October 13. The first deadline for entries is June 9, after which a late fee will be added. Go here for more information about the Purpose Awards and about how to enter, and here to see last year’s winners.