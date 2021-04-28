PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Lornette Harley, The Unmistakables

Joining from Talker Tailor last year, Harley has been building the consultancy's capability in putting together inclusive campaigns, with clients including Penguin and the ECB singing her praises. She picked up a solo client win - TikTok - within weeks of arriving. As well as a mentor and line manager, Harley inspires the outside world too, and featured in the Freuds Black Voices in PR series in 2020.

Nominator says: "Lornette wins hearts, minds, influence and new business"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Changing perceptions. No one thought about buying a Poundland engagement ring before Bling Ring. Few people thought cricket was cool until The Hundred’s partnership with New Era was covered in Complex. No one thought Deliveroo cared about anything but food delivery, then it partnered with Missing People. PR helps to change minds and I love that.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

It’s Instagram at the moment. I can tell my story, hear others' stories and be pretty from time to time too. It’s also the platform I feel I have most control over in terms of content I see, which does a lot for my mental health.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

The lack of diversity and inclusion. My dream is that in five years, there are specifically more black leaders in PR who can inspire others to keep going just by seeing that it is possible. That change alone would spark a major knock-on effect.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

As one of those black leaders in PR.

Aside from family and friends, who is your biggest inspiration?

Claudette Colvin. The first black woman to refuse to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery. Her story isn’t as well-known as Rosa Parks but she reminds me that you don’t have to be the face of change in order to be an instrument of change. If I feel like my contribution to something isn’t being recognised, her story reminds me that the message is more important than the sender.