PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Daniel Glendinning, John Doe Group

According to John Doe Group, natural charm, tenacity and a passion for campaigns driven by purpose means Glendinning has been behind some of its most famous work for clients including Wildcat Gin, Tennent's Lager and Absolut. He first impacted the industry leading 'Bloody Big Brunch' to change attitudes around period provision accessibility, which was namechecked in Holyrood and Westminster. His visibility has been a catalyst for more LGBTQ+ applicants: 15 per cent of staff identify as such.

Nominator says: "With six gold awards to his name already, Dan is undoubtedly a future industry leader"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

In PR, your career is what you make it. Its allowed me to combine some of my real interests – people, LGBTQ+/pop culture, and alcohol – and turn them into an actual job. And when all of the pieces come together the way they should – it can make an immense impact.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

As well as becoming a Zoom guru, I’ve learned how important the phrase ‘work smarter, not harder’ is. Doing considered, targeted work that is supported by a solid strategy is always more effective.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Instagram. It was incredible to see its role within Black Lives Matter and other cultural moments of the last year, when we couldn’t be together in real life – it became a global visual tool for sharing untold stories and connecting people over a shared cause to drive real change. And it’s the app I spend longest strolling on...

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

I know that as an LGBTQ+ person, no-one knows how to market to communities better than the people from within those communities themselves. I want to see the industry bringing the marginalised groups they’re marketing to, into the boardroom at a decision-making level. This is how to create authentic and impactful work.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I see myself driving strategy and campaigns for brands on an international level in the diversity and inclusion space, supported by a team who share the same goal of giving underrepresented communities a voice – and maybe opening a John Doe Group office somewhere sunny.