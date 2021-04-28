PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Kate Fox, Grayling

Grayling says Fox's career has been defined by campaigns that go beyond awareness to drive real change. For example, her work on the award-winning 'Shave Too Close' fraud campaign for Lloyds Bank - more than a quarter of the audience who were reached strengthened their privacy settings. Fox's approach is responsible for growth of more than 25 per cent for key Grayling accounts, including MoreThan, GLA and White Oak.

Nominator says: "Kate's expertise has driven record breaking results for clients across corporate, health and consumer sectors"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

You’re always learning. There’s always a new brief, a new problem to solve, a new trend to understand. Developments in fields like behavioural science have opened up new opportunities for communication and I’m lucky to work with a group of creative and curious people who are constantly looking for fresh ways to deliver for clients.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

The pandemic confirmed how much I love collaborating with my team and with clients in person. It’s where we come up with our best ideas and just more fun! And it’s one of the reasons I chose public relations as a career.

Having said that, I also learnt the value of downtime and how important it is to carve some time out for yourself.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

We have guided our clients through a difficult year which has seen us advising them on issues far beyond traditional PR and I think clients have seen the value of the perspective that we bring to wider business issues. We need to be prepared for clients to continue to look to us to support them on a much broader set of challenges and business critical decisions - challenges that are far broader than communications and that get to the heart of the way organisations are run.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

Instagram – I love taking and sharing photos and it’s a great way to share my life in London with family and friends in Canada.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully not in a global pandemic!