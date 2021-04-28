PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Sophie Drake, Story Comms

Drake's career has moved rapidly, from joining Story in her second year of university to leading its growth - overseeing new business and marketing - in just five years. She was the UK's first board director for young people on a local enterprise partnership board and was named among Birmingham's 30 Under 30, alongside Gymshark founder Ben Francis.

Nominator says: "Sophie is the future of the PR industry - and our agency"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

Relationships are why I get out of bed. The chance to understand people and what makes them tick - whether that be colleagues, clients or partners - and then use it to bring the best out of them, the work and the results, is what fires me up.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

Sometimes the nature of PR agency life doesn’t allow for much reflection. We’re a fast-paced industry, and have to really make the time to celebrate the big - and little - wins.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

This whole period has taught me a lot about my emotional intelligence and how being honest and vulnerable as a leader at times like this helps you to be more effective. It’s pushed me to communicate even more and in doing so, has helped others communicate too.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

Post-COVID, location is even more irrelevant. Pair this with the growing momentum of the Government's levelling up agenda, and regional agencies that pack a punch have a huge opportunity to play in the major leagues when it comes to winning work and attracting talent.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

I love Twitter - not least for the character limit because it forces brevity and creativity, but also for the speed and volume of content. You’ll never not be surprised by what you see or learn from it. You have to love the PR fails that journalists call out too - reminders of what not to do!

Which 'traditional' media outlet is most important to you and why?

Ever since I was a student studying media A-Level, I’ve always enjoyed The Guardian for its sheer quality and reporting standards.

What one thing above all would you change about the PR industry?

Less so the industry, but the way it’s taught would better equip future talent with the right skills. Much of PR’s academic teaching is around theory, campaigns and planning - and while that’s all so valuable, the biggest gap we see in the talent coming through is the ability to do the basic stuff - writing releases, reporting etc.