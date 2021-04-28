APCO expands data-driven services

APCO Worldwide is increasing its data-driven offerings with the expansion of APCO Insight.

The firm's expanded capabilities draw on data science, opinion and digital research technology to provide clients with "audience-centered, data-first intelligence" they need to spot new opportunities, the firm said.

Its specific tools include the Digital Reputation Index, which forecasts how events or issues will affect a brand's reputation; predictive issues management, which relies on multiple data sources to evaluate and respond to issues, including those that will affect the company's reputation and other KPIs. It also includes a path to advocacy, which helps analyze conversations to determine whether a specific comms effort has translated into changed stakeholder attitudes about a client, brand or issue.

The agency also said it also has a range of new client offerings powered by AI and machine learning. These include Telescope, a proprietary influencer selection methodology; Trend-sensing, which forecasts relevant trends that will be of interest to the media and target audiences; and Word-of-mouth equity, which measures the impact of earned media and online influencer activity in organic conversations.

APCO Insight is also expanding its team to provide analysis of the firm's primary opinion research, secondary research, digital analytics and social listening, client data and third-party audience data. As part of the process, the data science team will be increasingly integrated into client teams to ensure these expanded capabilities translate to client strategy and execution.

Finally, the agency is planning to build an integrated searchable intelligence platform as part of this expansion, which will help uncover insights more quickly from its vast wealth of data. All of these developments have the overarching aim of providing insights quickly and with ease, enabling clients to act and react in the most effective, timely manner possible.