Aspectus names joint MDs including PRWeek 30 Under 30 alumna

Laura Iley, who was included in PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 in 2016 and has led the energy team for five years, will become MD responsible for delivering commercial success. Michael House, who heads the technology team, becomes MD in charge of people. Together they will oversee many of the agency’s day-to-day operations.

The promotions follow a period of strong growth at Aspectus, which specialises in capital markets, financial services, energy, technology and engineering. UK revenue rose 20 per cent to £6.1m in 2020 as the workforce moved from 50 to 58, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

CEO Alastair Turner said: “We’ve been lucky enough to experience significant global growth in 2020 and have exciting plans to become a $15m revenue business in the coming years. These new roles are all about getting our best people into jobs they will excel at so that they can contribute in the most effective way to helping the agency meet its ambitions.

“Counterintuitively for an agency, we aren’t very good at self-promotion and are always cautious when doing so. However, the last year has given us great confidence. Our management team’s desire to create the best possible place to work across all our locations has allowed us to attract and retain some of the strongest talent in the industry and enable them to develop into roles that truly harness their strengths, and in turn deliver great work for clients. While our financial robustness has meant that we have been able to power through the pandemic.

“Thirty per cent of our people have been with us for between five and ten years. So, growth is important to all our people as it provides ever-evolving opportunity. This means clients benefit from long-term, stable teams made up of people who are not only sector specialists but know their business inside out and are highly committed to solving their problems.”

Iley previously worked at drilling waste specialist TWMA. House formerly oversaw external EMEA communications at Rackspace.



Aspectus global VP Megan Rothery was included in the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 for 2021, announced today.

The agency has offices in London, New York, Aberdeen, Lucerne and Singapore.