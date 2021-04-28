Lansons Intermarket names new CEO

Passman (pictured) will succeed the leadership team of current CEO Matt Zachowski and president Martin Mosbacher. They founded the company as Intermarket prior to its majority acquisition by UK agency Lansons in 2019.

Zachowski and Mosbacher will remain with 12-strong Lansons Intermarket as senior consultants and maintain an active role with clients, the company said.

Passman, who has more than 20 years experience in comms, was most recently head of marketing & communications at boutique investment bank PJ Solomon. He spent more than a decade at Prosek Partners, latterly advising financial services and corporate clients as MD.

Lansons CEO Tony Langham said: “Since our acquisition of Intermarket two years ago, we’ve successfully developed clients between New York and London, and it’s now time to invest in our New York business. Given his extensive industry experience and relationships, Josh is ideally suited to accelerate this integration and expand our US footprint and he is empowered to make further senior hires.”

Passman said: “Lansons is fully committed to the growth and success of its US business and to more closely aligning its brand, culture and capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic. I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of more tightly integrating the firm’s US and UK offerings, and to leading and developing our talented New York-based staff.”

A significant recent win, served across the UK and US teams, is Canada-headquartered insurance company Manulife.

Lansons reported global revenue of $14.3m in 2020, down eight per cent on the previous year, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report. In the UK, the agency generated revenue of £9.4m last year.

Langham recently discussed key trends in trading in 2020 as part of PRWeek's UK Top 150 Consultancies coverage.