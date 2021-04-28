Comms chief chosen for Virgin Media-O2 merged business

Green (pictured) has been corporate affairs director at Telefonica UK (O2) for the past five years and became a member of the executive team in 2019.

She regularly features in PRWeek UK's Power Book and leads a broad comms remit at O2, including public affairs, corporate responsibility & sustainability, internal and external communications.

The Virgin Media-O2 merger was provisionally passed by the UK’s competition watchdog earlier this month.

Green said: “Bringing communications and corporate affairs to the leadership team of any business is a testament to everyone in our industry. That’s why I’m so proud to have accepted the role of chief communications and corporate affairs officer on the executive committee for the proposed merger of O2 and Virgin Media in the UK.

“The deal is still with the regulator for clearance so nothing changes today; however, I’m looking forward to working to championing the UK's new 'Connectivity Champion' and to building its reputation as a business with integrity.”