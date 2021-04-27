Allison+Partners names seven partners

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has appointed seven staffers as partners due to their significant contributions to the growth and evolution of the agency.

The new partners are reputation management MD Todd Aydelotte; B2B technology MD Karyn Barr; New York GM Tracey Cassidy; Washington, DC, GM Tara Chiarell; San Francisco GM Meghan Curtis; U.S. corporate practice MD Jill Feldman; and global reputation risk and advisory MD Barbara Laidlaw.

Agency partners are responsible for the health and growth of the business and driving agency-wide initiatives outside of their specific job responsibilities, the firm said in a statement.

Last week, Allison+Partners promoted cofounder Jonathan Heit from global president to global COO. The firm also expanded the remits of two other top executives: Matthew Della Croce is adding worldwide client services to his job as global president; and Cathy Planchard is adding health to her role as global president of the marketing innovation team and health.

Additionally, the firm named Anne Colaiacovo, president of North America, and Tom Smith, president of North America for corporate, to its global board.

Allison+Partners’ global revenue dipped 5.3% to $68.3 million last year and dropped 6.1% in the U.S. to $55.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.