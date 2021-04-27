Edelman launches B2B Innovation Hub

CHICAGO: Edelman has launched a B2B Innovation Hub to accelerate growth in its business marketing division.

Based in Edelman’s Chicago office, the Innovation Hub is led by Jake Parrillo, EVP and U.S. lead for account-based marketing. The hub will bring together a multi-disciplinary team of experts with “deep sector expertise and the ability to drive a cohesive customer journey, applying its resources to integrated assignments that span the marketing value chain,” the firm said in a statement.

Edelman’s business marketing division consists of an integrated team of communications, marketing and technology specialists serving B2B clients such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shell Aviation and ViacomCBS.

This month, Edelman promoted Russell Dubner to global vice chairman and chair of the new Edelman Trust Institute. Lisa Osborne Ross succeeded Dubner as CEO of Edelman’s U.S. operations. She was previously COO and led Edelman's Washington, DC, office as president.

Edelman also named Wavemaker veteran Karima Zmerli this week as global head of performance and predictive intelligence for its data and intelligence unit, leading those areas globally and overseeing media buying and marketing strategy for clients. She is based in New York and reporting to Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, global chief data and analytics officer of Edelman DxI.

Edelman ended 2020 with its FY revenue down 5.5% to $840 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

A representative from the firm could not be reached for additional comment.