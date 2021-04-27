Havas Middle East rebrands to Red Havas

The rebrand signals the agency’s entry into the 'Red Havas’ global micro-network', which integrates earned, social and experiential capabilities with 'content at the heart'.

The move aligns the Middle East team with Red Havas offices in the US, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, UK, Italy, France and Germany.

“Welcoming Red Havas Middle East to our network represents a key milestone for the group as we’re increasingly seeing the region become a strategic priority for both current clients and new business,” said James Wright, global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective and global CEO of Red Havas.

“From retail and technology to tourism and hospitality, the breadth of opportunity in the Middle Eastern economies is staggering. We’re delighted to enrich our full-service global PR offering with the expert talent at Red Havas Dubai.”

Dana Tahir, general manager of Red Havas Middle East, added: “Red Havas has already delivered on its brand promise as a transformational micro-agency network helping to redefine PR and its value to clients.

"By rebranding under the Red Havas banner and adopting the Merged Media model, we’re better able to bring the future of PR and communications to our client, and to kick open the doors of the Middle East and North Africa to Red Havas clients everywhere.”

Dany Naaman, CEO of Red Havas Middle East, added, “Established in 2005, our PR team continues to go from strength to strength and has recently announced a range of new business wins with leading global brands.”

