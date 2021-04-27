Porter Novelli names global healthcare practice leads

Together, Lisa O’Sullivan and Maura Bergen will co-lead Porter Novelli's global health team.

O’Sullivan will focus on fostering collaboration across the regions and will work closely with the agency’s UK health lead, Ludivine Delattre, and support clients by delivering integrated work taking in the needs of patients, health professionals and policymakers.

Meanwhile, Bergen will support clients with managing the shifting expectations of stakeholders from a comms and business strategy perspective, including introducing them to Porter Novelli's other practice areas in corporate and internal comms.

O'Sullivan and Bergen both joined Porter Novelli approximately five years ago, as client relations manager, health and wellness, and executive vice president, US health lead, respectively.

“As a result of the pandemic, the evolving acceptance that patients now recognise pharma companies as brands themselves, with increased responsibilities to society, means that physicians must educate and equip patients and their families with knowledge to support improved decision-making,” O'Sullivan said.

“Being able to democratise knowledge to empower and enrich patient decisions and experiences with treatment and care will be vital.”

The agency said the pharma and health industries would face increasing responsibility to act as “good citizens” in the wake of the pandemic, by driving sustainability in their manufacturing and supply chains as well as opening themselves up to greater scrutiny from stakeholders.

Porter Novelli said analytics tools that can help drive measurable engagement with stakeholders would be the cornerstone of its approach to healthcare comms.

Bergen said: “Pharma will need stronger customer partnership and centricity to activate and impact critical challenges within a specific disease sector, and it is in this tension where the exciting opportunity for alignment and a new contract can be drawn for pharma and its customers.

She added: “We see data and insights as our way of developing purpose-driven approaches that have an impact not just for patients, but also for the business.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com