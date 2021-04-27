PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Josie Dougoud, The Romans

Dougoud leads The Romans' influencer work, opening up new revenue streams worth over £1.3m - in one month she personally negotiated over 100 new influencer relationships. Winner of the UK Young Lions competition in 2019 and more than 30 awards in total. According to her employer, Dougoud is a victim of nominative determinism: "Everywhere she goes, with every client she works on, with every person she trains, she can't help but do good."

Nominator says: "Meet Josie Dougoud. The individual we firmly believe to be most likely to change our industry"

What's your favourite thing about working in PR?

To be good at PR, you have to reframe the way you think to see things from other people’s points of view; so, you consume culture (be it from your favourite magazines, newspapers, family, friends or TikTok trends) like a dirty kebab after a big night out. The world becomes more interesting, which can never be a bad thing.

What's your least favourite thing about working in PR?

There’s still huge scepticism that greets influencers and I just can’t get why. We’ve seen influencers ‘break’ traditional media before, and it will happen again. Think Joe Sugg on Strictly, KSI boxing... Media seems to be resistant to influencers right now, but soon these guys will be the media too. It’s already happening – time to embrace it, I say.

What have you learnt about yourself during the COVID-19 crisis?

That work is so much more than just the work you do. To be part of a community (even if not physically together) has been so important – and truth be told, is what’s got me through.

What do you think will be the single biggest change to the PR industry brought about by the pandemic?

The pandemic has forced an awareness around mental health that was much-needed long before Covid reared its green, spiked head. We’re much more aware of how we’re feeling and know that we need to take time to protect ourselves. Is work important? Yes, but is being happy even more important? 100 per cent.

Which social media site is most important to you and why?

TikTok, because it’s forced creativity into content that spills out way beyond our FYPs. Grip-and-grin content is officially ‘dead’ and instead what triumphs is innovative, inspiring, and sometimes even delicious content - feta pasta, anyone?