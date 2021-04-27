Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The Embassy of Japan in Washington, DC, has chosen Ogilvy as its PR AOR. Ogilvy is providing public affairs and communications strategy, as well as working with the embassy to execute campaigns and evaluate their effectiveness. PRWeek has all the details on the account win.

Agency Business Report 2021: Ogilvy PR. New CEO Julianna Richter is confident the WPP firm is on the right track after seeing revenue nudge upward in 2020. Check out the firm’s full profile here.

Simon & Schuster staffers don’t want the company to work with Trump administration authors. On Monday, they formally submitted a petition which has garnered 216 internal signatures and over 3,500 external supporters, including well-known Black writers, The Wall Street Journal reported. The letter asks the company not to treat “the Trump administration as a ‘normal’ chapter in American history.” Last week, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp sent an internal letter rejecting the employee demands, when he learned of the petition.

JetBlue Airways: Q1 earnings snapshot. The company’s net losses narrowed to $247 million from $268 million in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total revenue dropped 53.9% to $733 million. “Although our EPS remains in negative territory, we have seen meaningful progress in the demand recovery, and have started to gain momentum from the groundwork we have laid to emerge from the crisis as a stronger JetBlue,” said JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes.

A lifetime in a whirlwind year. In an op-ed for PRWeek’s Femme Forward series, T-Mobile EVP and chief communications officer Janice Kapner writes about how the largest telecoms deal in history, bringing two disparate employee groups together in a remote environment and a new CEO challenged her and her comms team in 2020. She shares how they responded with resilience and grew as a unit.